Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 188,670 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,081,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,670 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up 1.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $40,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after purchasing an additional 139,861 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

