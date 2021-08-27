Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 13,212 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,391 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,212 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,665,000 after acquiring an additional 199,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

