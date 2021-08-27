Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1,246.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,718 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $48,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 118,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 206,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK opened at $55.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

