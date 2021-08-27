Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 90,698 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.38% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $31,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 344.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 185,100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 205,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

