Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical makes up approximately 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.36% of Eastman Chemical worth $57,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

