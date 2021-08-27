Millennium Management LLC Sells 3,607 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 71.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 18.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $246.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $170.31 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.