Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $287,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $9.81 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.