Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $287,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter.
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.
