Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

