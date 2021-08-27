Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Apollo Endosurgery as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $163,685.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $237.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.18. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

