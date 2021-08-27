Millennium Management LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $697,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $3,128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 131.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $374,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWR stock opened at $246.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.31 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.46.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

