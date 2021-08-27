Millennium Management LLC Has $341,000 Stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 131.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $395.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. Research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.89%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,073 shares of company stock worth $23,778 and have sold 11,500 shares worth $273,455. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

