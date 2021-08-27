Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,351 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.99. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

