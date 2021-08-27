Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 426,362 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,445 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97. PowerFleet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. On average, research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

