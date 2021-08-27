Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $198.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $178.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

NYSE:MAA opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

