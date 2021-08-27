MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Up 5.7%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.33. 68,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,653,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.65 and a beta of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.
