Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,688,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,541,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.9% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 357,452 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.5% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,355 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

