Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2,000.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,409,000 after buying an additional 1,085,592 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,216,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Micron Technology by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,406,000 after acquiring an additional 825,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,286,287. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

