M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 220 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.06) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of M&G to a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of M&G to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 242.50 ($3.17).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 207.30 ($2.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,328.72).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

