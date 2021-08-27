Metis (METIS) Price Up 230.1% This Week

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Metis has traded up 230.1% against the US dollar. Metis has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.28 or 0.00035749 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metis Coin Profile

Metis (METIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

