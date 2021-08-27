Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Rudinauth Chadee Purchases 1,451 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Rudinauth Chadee bought 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,845.76.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$44.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 32.07. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MX shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$48.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.25.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

