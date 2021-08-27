Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Hits $21.02 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $21.02 million and approximately $324,268.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.32 or 0.06692843 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00129695 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,879,397 coins and its circulating supply is 78,879,299 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

