Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 7.6%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 22,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 781,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $904.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. Research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,321 shares of company stock worth $768,504 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,270.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,726 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after buying an additional 711,460 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 215,571 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

