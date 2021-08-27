Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

VIVO stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $838.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

