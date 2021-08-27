Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of MRCY opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCY. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.