Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter worth about $3,506,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $58.49 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

