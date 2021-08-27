Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the July 29th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Meliá Hotels International stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMIZF. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meliá Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

