MEI Pharma (MEIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect MEI Pharma to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.67 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MEI Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 849,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.75% of MEI Pharma worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

