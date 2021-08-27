MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Brokerages expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post sales of $5.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $9.73 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $25.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $22.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of MEIP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 227,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $300.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,660 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,729,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.