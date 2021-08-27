Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($8.90).

MGGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Meggitt from GBX 491 ($6.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LON MGGT traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 831 ($10.86). 4,055,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,315. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 580.69. The company has a market capitalization of £6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

