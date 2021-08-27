Megan Clark Acquires 160 Shares of CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) insider Megan Clark acquired 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$305.56 ($218.25) per share, with a total value of A$48,888.96 ($34,920.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.614 dividend. This is an increase from CSL’s previous Final dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. CSL’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

