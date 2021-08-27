Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $152.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.26.

Shares of MDT opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.78. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

