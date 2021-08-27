McNamara Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

