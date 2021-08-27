McNamara Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.