McNamara Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

