McNamara Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,400 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $16,425,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 55.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 129,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $10,043,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,274,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.14.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

