McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Makes New $5.20 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 192,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

DFAC traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.98. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03.

