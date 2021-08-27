McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $246.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.63. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.51 and a 1 year high of $245.97.

