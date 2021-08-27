McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,524. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.83.

