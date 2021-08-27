Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Maximus posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,855,000 after acquiring an additional 138,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,874,000 after acquiring an additional 160,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Maximus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,861,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Maximus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMS traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.38. 7,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Maximus has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

