Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of MATW opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,523 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

