Matthew S. Mcilwain Buys 11,709 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 11,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NAUT stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAUT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

