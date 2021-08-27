Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,803 shares during the period. Mattel accounts for approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.68. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

