Mary E. Sellers Sells 5,000 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary E. Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00.

BOH opened at $83.51 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

