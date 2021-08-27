Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down to $63.24

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.24, but opened at $60.64. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $60.53, with a volume of 233,530 shares changing hands.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

