Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of -166.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.