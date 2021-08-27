Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of -166.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

