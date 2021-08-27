Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Up 164.5% in August

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 164.5% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPCMF remained flat at $$1.48 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $1.69.

Mapletree Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

