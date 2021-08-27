Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.75. 599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,542. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.22. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

