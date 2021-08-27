Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$142.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Magna International stock opened at C$99.64 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$57.42 and a 1-year high of C$126.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

