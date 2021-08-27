Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.260 EPS.

M traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $22.99. 14,137,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,670,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

