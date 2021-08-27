Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 479743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.77).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 0.87 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of £220.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70.

About Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

